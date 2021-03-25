Johnny Depp was denied permission to appeal a judges ruling in his libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which concluded that the actor had assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Depp sued The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootoon over a story published in 2018 that called the Hollywood star a "wife beater."

U.K. judge Andrew Nicol ruled in November that the publication's use of the phrase was justified and that the paper's allegations were "substantially true."

Depp asked the court of appeal to give him permission to challenge the ruling. A British court, following a hearing last week, refused Depp on Thursday.

Depp's lawyers argued during the hearing that he had not received a fair trial and accused Heard of being an unreliable witness due to not donating her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, after saying she would.

"We refuse Mr. Depp's application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal and we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard. We accordingly refuse permission to appeal," Lord Justice Underhill said in his ruling on Thursday.

The 57-year-old is also suing Heard in Virginia for $50 million. Depp is accusing the actress of defamation after Heard published an article in the Washington Post about domestic abuse. The trial was delayed to April 2022.

"Mr. Depp looks forward to presenting the complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth in the U.S. libel case against Ms. Heard where she will have to provide full disclosure," Depp's U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich of Schillings Partners said in a statement after Thursday's decision.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

A spokesperson for Heard said, "We are pleased - but by no means surprised - by the court's denial of Mr. Depp's application for an appeal. The evidence presented in the U.K. case was overwhelming and undeniable. To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life."