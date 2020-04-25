Johnny Depp's social distancing home video gets nearly 2M views
UPI News Service, 04/25/2020
Edward Scissorhands and Pirates of the Caribbean icon Johnny Depp posted a hilarious Instagram video of himself social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 4-minute clip has gotten nearly 2 million views since he shared it on Thursday.
It shows him trying to settle down for what appears to be very important business -- wordlessly moving items on and off a small desk, shuffling a deck of cards and smoothing out cloth napkins before tossing them away.
He finally folds a piece of linen and proudly holds it up to his chest to reveal he has crafted a set of false breasts.
"A little something I've been working on whilst being a responsible quarantinor, quarantining. Thank you all for stopping by. See you soon. Love and respect, JD," Depp captioned the video.
The 56-year-old actor's other credits include Cry-Baby, Ed Wood, Benny & Joon, Don Juan DeMarco, Sleepy Hollow, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Rango, The Rum Diary, Black Mass and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.