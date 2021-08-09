Johnny Depp is set to receive the Donostia Award at the 69th annual San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

Depp will be honored on Sept. 22 at the Kursaal Auditorium. The event runs from Sept. 17 to 25.

The Donostia Award is the festival's highest honor. The actor appeared at the San Sebastian Film Festival last year to present documentary Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, which he produced.

Depp is best known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Alice in Wonderland and more.

Ethan Hawke, Sigourney Weaver, Jude Dench, Penelope Crus and Viggo Mortensen have also received the Donostia Award.

Depp, in March, was denied permission to appeal a judges ruling in his libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which concluded that the actor had assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard

The 57-year-old is also suing Heard in Virginia for $50 million. Depp is accusing the actress of defamation after Heard published in an article in the Washington Post about domestic abuse. The trial was delayed to April 2022.