Pirates of the Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands actor Johnny Depp has landed the lead in an as-yet-untitled French film about King Louis XV.

ADVERTISEMENT

French actress Maiwenn will play Jeanne du Barry, the monarch's mistress, who was beheaded during the French Revolution.

Maiwenn is also onboard to direct the project, which is scheduled to be shot on location at France's Versailles Palace and around Paris this summer.

Depp has lived in France for many years, but this will mark his French-speaking debut film role.

Warner Bros. announced in November 2020 that Mads Mikkelsen would replace Depp in the Fantastic Beasts films, which take place before the Harry Potter tales.

Earlier that month, Depp said he had been asked to step down from the role of Gellert Grindelwald after he lost a libel lawsuit against a British newspaper that described him as an abusive husband during his marriage to actress Amber Heard

Louis was King of France for 59 years, starting in 1715 when he was five.

Maiwenn's films include Polisse, Mon Roi and DNA.