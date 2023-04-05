When the website asked Johnny last year if he'd look for love in Mexico again, Johnny replied, "Hell yeah, I would go back to Paradise. I know first-hand that it works. I would love to go back. If they want me next year, I'll be there!"
Johnny also shared some advice for people trying to move on from a breakup.
"I feel like people process things differently, but for me personally, I like to work out and get into a routine and surround myself with loved ones," Johnny said.
"I also remember that people should add to your life, not subtract. So if theyâ€™re not in your life anymore, just remember that something better is coming your way!"
Victoria claimed in the press last year that she had called off her engagement from Johnny a few weeks after they stopped filming Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season and left Mexico engaged in June 2022.
But Johnny said he thought their relationship continued -- with regular communication and therapy -- until mid-September, when they finally agreed to stop seeing each other and cut all ties.
Johnny and Victoria confirmed their engagement was over and they had broken up on Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion, which taped in early November and aired later that month.
Johnny said he had "recuperated" from losing Victoria, adding, "I'm back, I'm good. I feel like I'm in a good place and I'm getting over it."
While the California realtor noted he was still "working on me," especially since he had admitted to making mistakes with Victoria, he shared, "I just want to have fun."
"But if something comes along," Johnny continued, "I'm not looking, but if it hits me, I'm all for it."
Johnny, however, insisted he does not have a type when it comes to his future girlfriend.
"No type. Just gotta get along with them... Just be outgoing, positive, just have a good time," Johnny shared.
As for appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's 2023 edition, Johnny said at the time it would depend on whether he's still single by then.
"We'll see," Johnny said. "If I'm taken, no, but we'll see."
Johnny and Victoria exchanged some pretty startling back and forth "he said, she said" accusations on TV after their breakup, including cheating allegations against Victoria.
While Johnny appeared devastated on Bachelor in Paradise reunion stage, saying he had been under the impression he and Victoria were going to work on things and stay together, Victoria boasted about her new relationship and said she doesn't "give a f-ck" with people think about her because of it.
Victoria admitted she and Johnny had conversations after their split and also went to therapy, which explains why Johnny believed their relationship wasn't really over until their last in-person meeting around the time of his birthday in mid-September.
On that podcast episode, Victoria and Greg said they met in Summer 2021 and became friends.
The couple revealed they had interest in each other but never acted on those feelings, especially since Victoria wanted to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and Greg was in a relationship with a woman overseas at that point.
Victoria therefore looked for love on Paradise and got engaged to Johnny.
Victoria said that once she was single again, she called Greg and he visited her at her home in Nashville in late September. While the pair had felt chemistry and a strong connection, they said they discussed how it'd be bad timing to spark up a romance right away.
But once Greg returned to New York, he realized he wanted to see Victoria again. The couple therefore claimed to have had their first official date in Italy in late September, thinking no fans would spot them.
Greg said he then asked Victoria to be his girlfriend, officially, on Halloween.
"I just blurted out, 'Will you be my girlfriend?' And she said, 'Yes.' And I was like, 'Good.... because I am falling in love with you,'" Greg recalled, adding how he is now "head over heels" in love with Victoria and planned to move to Nashville to be with her.
Although Victoria moved on from Johnny quickly, she said she never cheated on him. And Greg also insisted the breakup "had nothing to do with me."