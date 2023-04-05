Johnny DePhillipo has teased he may be returning to Bachelor in Paradise this summer after his volatile breakup with Victoria Fuller.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram Stories, one fan asked Johnny if he would go back to Paradise for another season, according to BachelorNation.com.

Johnny winked and wrote, "Guess we'll find out!"

When the website asked Johnny last year if he'd look for love in Mexico again, Johnny replied, "Hell yeah, I would go back to Paradise. I know first-hand that it works. I would love to go back. If they want me next year, I'll be there!"

Johnny also shared some advice for people trying to move on from a breakup.

"I feel like people process things differently, but for me personally, I like to work out and get into a routine and surround myself with loved ones," Johnny said.

"I also remember that people should add to your life, not subtract. So if theyâ€™re not in your life anymore, just remember that something better is coming your way!"

Victoria claimed in the press last year that she had called off her engagement from Johnny a few weeks after they stopped filming Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season and left Mexico engaged in June 2022.

But Johnny said he thought their relationship continued -- with regular communication and therapy -- until mid-September, when they finally agreed to stop seeing each other and cut all ties.

Johnny and Victoria confirmed their engagement was over and they had broken up on Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion, which taped in early November and aired later that month.

Victoria also publicly confirmed her serious romance with The Bachelorette 17 alum Greg Grippo at the reunion.

In December, Johnny confirmed that he was ready to date again.

"Hell yeah I'm ready to date again!" Johnny told Us Weekly at the People's Choice Awards.

Johnny said he had "recuperated" from losing Victoria, adding, "I'm back, I'm good. I feel like I'm in a good place and I'm getting over it."

While the California realtor noted he was still "working on me," especially since he had admitted to making mistakes with Victoria, he shared, "I just want to have fun."

"But if something comes along," Johnny continued, "I'm not looking, but if it hits me, I'm all for it."

Johnny, however, insisted he does not have a type when it comes to his future girlfriend.

"No type. Just gotta get along with them... Just be outgoing, positive, just have a good time," Johnny shared.

As for appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's 2023 edition, Johnny said at the time it would depend on whether he's still single by then.

"We'll see," Johnny said. "If I'm taken, no, but we'll see."

Johnny and Victoria exchanged some pretty startling back and forth "he said, she said" accusations on TV after their breakup, including cheating allegations against Victoria.

While Johnny appeared devastated on Bachelor in Paradise reunion stage, saying he had been under the impression he and Victoria were going to work on things and stay together, Victoria boasted about her new relationship and said she doesn't "give a f-ck" with people think about her because of it.

According to Victoria, she and Johnny called it quits on their Bachelor in Paradise engagement less than a month after filming wrapped because Johnny was allegedly acting like "a completely different person" in the real world and their dynamic became "toxic."

Victoria alleged Johnny had called her terrible names -- including a "f-cking c-nt" and "homewrecker" -- while they were together, but Johnny denied those claims and called them "low blows."

Victoria admitted she and Johnny had conversations after their split and also went to therapy, which explains why Johnny believed their relationship wasn't really over until their last in-person meeting around the time of his birthday in mid-September.

From Johnny's perspective, he and Victoria fought constantly because they were on "two different levels" in terms of their lifestyles and what they need to be happy.

Johnny also claimed Victoria was jealous and "heartbroken" over his The Bachelorette stint with Gabby Windey, which was airing on ABC while they were secretly engaged.

Johnny said The Bachelorette caused problems in his relationship and his "Happy Couple" visits with Victoria weren't exactly joyful.

Johnny also alleged that Victoria changed and no longer had interest in him after she attended a Bachelor Nation party that Greg was also invited to in late August, which Victoria totally denied on Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" November 29 podcast episode.

On that podcast episode, Victoria and Greg said they met in Summer 2021 and became friends.

The couple revealed they had interest in each other but never acted on those feelings, especially since Victoria wanted to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and Greg was in a relationship with a woman overseas at that point.

Victoria therefore looked for love on Paradise and got engaged to Johnny.

Victoria said that once she was single again, she called Greg and he visited her at her home in Nashville in late September. While the pair had felt chemistry and a strong connection, they said they discussed how it'd be bad timing to spark up a romance right away.

But once Greg returned to New York, he realized he wanted to see Victoria again. The couple therefore claimed to have had their first official date in Italy in late September, thinking no fans would spot them.

Greg said he then asked Victoria to be his girlfriend, officially, on Halloween.

"I just blurted out, 'Will you be my girlfriend?' And she said, 'Yes.' And I was like, 'Good.... because I am falling in love with you,'" Greg recalled, adding how he is now "head over heels" in love with Victoria and planned to move to Nashville to be with her.

Although Victoria moved on from Johnny quickly, she said she never cheated on him. And Greg also insisted the breakup "had nothing to do with me."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

