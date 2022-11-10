Lionsgate released the full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 on Thursday. The film opens March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer opens with John ( Keanu Reeves ) and new cast member Donnie Yen talking in a church. John still prays to his late wife, though he doesn't believe she can hear, but holding out hope that he's wrong.

The trailer concludes with Reeves and Yen in martial arts combat and a gunfight. Prior to that confrontation, the trailer introduces the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard).

The Continental manager Winston (Ian McShane) tells John that winning a fight with the Marquis could free him. Winston also reveals that John still has family sitting at the Table, which excommunicated him in John Wick: Chapter 2.

Winston's concierge Charon (Lance Reddick) also appears in the trailer.

The Bowery King ( Laurence Fishburne ) gives John a new suit, either for a wedding or a funeral so this could still go either way. John asks for a gun.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum concluded with Winston turning on John and shooting him. John survived with the help of the Bowery King and was ready to retaliate against the Table and Continental.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally scheduled for release in May 2021, until the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Reeves' production on The Matrix Resurrections. At one point there were plans to film John Wick 4 and 5 back to back, but they moved forward with a single production.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!