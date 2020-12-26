Film star John Travolta shared a video of his two children -- Ella and Ben -- celebrating their first Christmas since their mom, actress Kelly Preston, died of cancer in July.

"Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!" the Grease and Pulp Fiction actor captioned Friday's brief home movie, which shows a festively decorated tree and his kids -- surrounded by presents -- smiling, waving and saying, "Merry Christmas!"

Ella, 20, is wearing pajamas and holding a phone and Ben, 10, is shirtless in shorts and eating chocolate.

The family lives in Florida.

The video already has gotten more than 1 million views.

Preston -- whose credits included What a Girl Wants and Jerry Maguire -- secretly battled cancer for two years. She was 57 when she died.