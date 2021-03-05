John Stamos has shared an unseen photo of Elizabeth Olsen on the Full House set.

The 57-year-old actor posted the throwback photo with Olsen, 32, Thursday on Instagram while celebrating their respective Disney+ shows, Big Shot and WandaVision.

Stamos starred with Olsen's twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, on Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. Stamos will star in the upcoming series Big Shot, while Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, on WandaVision.

The photo shows Stamos holding Olsen as they pose for the camera.

"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV sitcoms! They grow up so fast... Wanda had a vision we'd both be on @disneyplus," Stamos captioned the post. "Check out #BigShot coming in April and @wandavision Tonight!"

Jodie Sweetin , who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House, was among those to respond in the comments.

"Love this!!!" Sweetin wrote.

Olsen performed a WandaVision parody called FallonVision on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The WandaVision season finale started streaming Friday on Disney+. Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige said in February that he's open to a Season 2.

Stamos will play a high school basketball coach in Big Shot, which premieres April 16 on Disney+. The series is executive produced by David E. Kelley.