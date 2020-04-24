Roseanne Cash said that "We're All in This Together Now" was made last year but that she and White wanted to wait for the right time to release it.
"The last few years have been tough. I wanted to find some little corner of community, some instinct toward unity. It was hard to find, so I figured I'd have to write it. Last year, I wrote these lyrics and sent them to John Paul. He wrote this gorgeous melody very quickly. I was so moved. But the song didn't fit on my last record, and it didn't fit on his last record, so it sat there waiting for just the right moment. Which is now," Roseanne Cash said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.