John Paul White and Rosanne Cash have released a new music video for their song, "We're All in This Together Now," using news footage about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage show how the entire world is dealing with the pandemic and highlights heartfelt moments of unity as healthcare workers are applauded and food is delivered to those in need.

All proceeds from "We're All in This Together Now" will help the Music Health Alliance in Nashville which provides assistance to members of the music community.

The song is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer and Bandcamp.

Rosanne Cash is the eldest daughter of Johnny Cash and Vivian Liberto Cash Distin, Johnny Cash's first wife.

Roseanne Cash said that "We're All in This Together Now" was made last year but that she and White wanted to wait for the right time to release it.

"The last few years have been tough. I wanted to find some little corner of community, some instinct toward unity. It was hard to find, so I figured I'd have to write it. Last year, I wrote these lyrics and sent them to John Paul. He wrote this gorgeous melody very quickly. I was so moved. But the song didn't fit on my last record, and it didn't fit on his last record, so it sat there waiting for just the right moment. Which is now," Roseanne Cash said in a statement.