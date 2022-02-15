Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the live-action and animated movie Tuesday.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is based on the animated TV series of the same name, which aired from 1989 to 1990. John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice Chip and Dale in the new movie, which sees the pair reunite after 30 years.

The preview pokes fun at the Cats movie and features a cameo by Seth Rogen, who plays a dwarven warrior.

Disney also released a poster for the new movie with the tagline "It's not a reboot. It's a comeback."

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres May 20 on Disney+.

Mulaney is known for Saturday Night Live and Big Mouth, while Samberg is also known for Saturday Night Live and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.