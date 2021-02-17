John Mellencamp will release a new live album and a documentary recorded during his Good Samaritan tour.

The 69-year-old singer and musician said in an Instagram post Wednesday that the album and documentary, both titled The Good Samaritan Tour, will be released in the spring.

Actor Matthew McConaughey will narrate the documentary, which explores Mellencamp's free tour in 2000, when he performed on street corners and in public parks across the United States.

A trailer for the documentary features sepia-toned photographs of Mellencamp performing with his band.

Mellencamp also confirmed he will resume work on his 25th studio album. The singer cut 10 tracks for the album prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to record another 17 songs.

Mellencamp shared a clip of one of his new songs, "I Always Lie to Strangers," on his website.

In addition, Mellencamp said he hopes to resume touring in 2022.

Mellencamp last released the covers album Other People's Stuff in December 2018. He took part in the Farm Aid virtual music festival in September.