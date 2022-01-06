John Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform with Dead & Company at the upcoming Playing in the Sand festival in Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dead & Company announced that Mayer tested positive on the band's official Instagram account on Wednesday. The Playing in the Sand festival takes place at the Moon Palace resort in Cancun from Friday to Monday and then Jan. 13-16.

"Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming Playing in the Sand event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10," the statement said.

Dead & Company stated that Mickey Hart, Bob Weir, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, Jay Lane, Tom Hamilton Jr., and special guests such as Margo Price will be at the event.

"We came down here to have fun. Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we're going to have," Dead & Company member Weir said.

"In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes," the Instagram post continued.

Dead & Company consists of Grateful Dead members Weir, Hart and Bill Kruetzmann alongside Mayer.