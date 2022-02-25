John Mayer has postponed a number of shows amid his second case of COVID-19.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter rescheduled four shows on his Sob Rock tour Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.

"Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we've already rescheduled and posted above. I'm so sorry to make you change your plans," Mayer wrote on Instagram.

"This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone's head -- mine included -- as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one's got the better of me)," he said.

Mayer promised to give fans "everything we've got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup."

Here's the rescheduled dates:

May 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

May 7 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

May 9 - Boston, at TD Garden

May 10 - Boston, at TD Garden

Mayer previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January and was unable to perform with Dead & Company at Playing in the Sand festival in Mexico.

The singer is next scheduled to perform March 11 in Las Vegas.

The Sob Rock tour is in support of Mayer's eighth studio album of the same name, released in July. The album features the singles "New Light," "I Guess I Just Feel Like," "Carry Me Away," "Last Train Home" and "Wild Blue."