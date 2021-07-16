John Mayer has set a new, North American tour for 2022 in honor of his latest album, Sob Rock.The Sob Rock tour will begin on Feb. 17 at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., before wrapping up on April 28 at the United Center in Chicago.Tickets go on sale starting July 23 at 11 a.m. local time.Mayer released Sob Rock, his eighth studio album, on Friday. The release was produced by Mayer and Don Was and includes the single "Last Train Home" featuring Maren Morris.The musician also uploaded the music video for album track "Shot in the Dark" on Friday. The old-school inspired clip features Mayer reuniting with a woman in the rain.Sob Rock is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Soundcloud and Tidal.Here is the full list of dates for John Mayer's Sob Rock tourFeb. 17 -- Albany, N.Y., at Times Union CenterFeb. 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo CenterFeb. 20 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square GardenFeb. 23 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One ArenaFeb. 25 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints ArenaFeb. 27 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank ArenaMarch 1 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS ArenaMarch 4 -- Boston, Mass., at TD GardenMarch 11 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Grand Garden ArenaMarch 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at CA ForumMarch 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at CA ForumMarch 18 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase CenterMarch 22 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge ArenaMarch 25 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint ArenaMarch 27 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball ArenaApril 2 -- Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T CenterApril 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaApril 8 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm ArenaApril 11 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterApril 13 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone ArenaApril 20 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterApril 23 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota CenterApril 24 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines CenterApril 28 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center