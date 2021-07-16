John Mayer has set a new, North American tour for 2022 in honor of his latest album, Sob Rock.

The Sob Rock tour will begin on Feb. 17 at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., before wrapping up on April 28 at the United Center in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale starting July 23 at 11 a.m. local time.

Mayer released Sob Rock, his eighth studio album, on Friday. The release was produced by Mayer and Don Was and includes the single "Last Train Home" featuring Maren Morris.

The musician also uploaded the music video for album track "Shot in the Dark" on Friday. The old-school inspired clip features Mayer reuniting with a woman in the rain.

Sob Rock is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Soundcloud and Tidal.

Here is the full list of dates for John Mayer's Sob Rock tour

Feb. 17 -- Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center

Feb. 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 20 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Feb. 23 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Feb. 25 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 27 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

March 1 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

March 4 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

March 11 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Grand Garden Arena

March 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at CA Forum

March 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at CA Forum

March 18 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

March 22 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

March 25 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena

March 27 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

April 2 -- Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center

April 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

April 8 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

April 11 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

April 13 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

April 20 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

April 23 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

April 24 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

April 28 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center