John Malkovich, Kit Clarke and Kristin Scott Thomas have been in cast in Rupert Everett's upcoming autobiographical film, Lost and Found in Paris.

Clarke will portray a younger version of Everett, who is described as an unruly teenager sent to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up.

Malkovich will star as fashion designer Wim Waldemar, with Everett as designer Gary Saint Lazare.

Everett (The Happy Prince) is also writing and directing the film, which is based on his true-life experiences. Production is set to start in spring 2022. Jeremy Thomas is producing through Recorded Picture Company.

"Lost and Found in Paris is a film about the rollercoaster of life, the exuberance and glamour of youth, seen through the lens of a life well lived. I went to Paris on an exchange trip in 1977. I was supposed to learn French. Instead I discovered fashion, disco, drugs, rent boys and finally -- right at the edge of the abyss -- myself," Everett said in a statement.

"I've known Rupert since his incredible screen debut in Another Country, and his multifaceted talents and personal story makes Lost and Found in Paris an unusual blend of comedy with true-life adventure," Jeremy Thomas said.