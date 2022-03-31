J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood have joined the lineup of performers for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

"Maverick City Music, Aymee Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy Awards telecast," CBS, which is broadcasting the gala, said in a press release on Wednesday.

Comedian and talk-show host Trevor Noah is hosting the event live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Previously announced performers include Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and Rachel Zegler.

The Grammy Awards honor excellence across various genres of music.