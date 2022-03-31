John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to perform at the Grammys
UPI News Service, 03/31/2022
J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood have joined the lineup of performers for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.
"Maverick City Music, Aymee Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy Awards telecast," CBS, which is broadcasting the gala, said in a press release on Wednesday.
Comedian and talk-show host Trevor Noah is hosting the event live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
