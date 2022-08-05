John Legend is back with new music.

The 43-year-old singer released the song "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie on Friday.

In "All She Wanna Do," Legend sings about falling for a woman who wants to dance the night away.

"I told her, you're the love of my night / I won't stop 'til you're the love of my life / I won't stop 'til you're the one that I'm takin' home / One I've been waitin' for," he sings.

"All She Wanna Do" appears on Legend's forthcoming album, Legend, which he announced Friday.

Legend is a double album featuring collaborations with Saweetie, Rick Ross , Rapsody, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Jazmine Sullivan and other artists. The album is slated for release Sept. 9.

"Until this point, I've never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album," Legend said in a statement. "I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I'm proud of who I am, I'm confident in the work I've done, and I'm just going to declare it."

Legend will mark Legend's first album since Bigger Love, released in June 2020.

