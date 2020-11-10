John Legend says his single "Wild" is a "passionate" and "powerful" song.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter discussed the inspiration behind the song, which features Gary Clark, Jr. , during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers

"Wild" is a single from Legend's seventh studio album, Bigger Love, released in June. Legend released a music video for the song in August featuring his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

At the end of the "Wild" video, Legend and Teigen confirmed they were expecting their third child. Teigen has since experienced a pregnancy loss.

On Late Night, Legend said "Wild" is about being in love.

"It's a song about being in love and being passionate," the star said. "The video of course featured my wife and my family. It's a really powerful song."

"It's really one of my favorite songs on the album. One of Chrissy's favorites," he added.

Teigen had a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks pregnant in September. The model, who was expecting a boy named Jack, said in October that she was "grateful and healing" after the experience.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love," she said.

Teigen said this month that her friends donated blood in Jack's honor. Teigen was given seven pints of blood while experiencing excessive bleeding during her pregnancy loss.

Legend performed "Wild" on Late Night.

Over the weekend, Legend and Teigen celebrated Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The couple supported Biden at a Philadelphia rally last week.