Singers John Legend and Janelle Monae will take part in the Recording Academy's inaugural Black Music Collective event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Recording Academy said in a press release Wednesday that it will host a virtual event during Grammys week to celebrate Black creators and professionals' contributions to the music industry.

The event will feature performances from Yolanda Adams, H.E.R., PJ Morton and Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist, along with intimate reflections from Jeff Harleston, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, Debra Lee, Harvey Mason, Jr., and Riggs Morales.

In addition, Legend, Monae, Recording Academy chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Tamika D. Mallory and Issa Rae will lead fireside chats regarding the Black experience in the wake of 2020's social justice movement.

Topics include the impact of Black music, the culture shifting power of Black music, impact of Black women in music, and the power, purpose and progress of the state of Black music.

"As the first of its kind, we created this event with every intention to amplify Black voices and each of our experiences within the industry," Mason, Recording Academy interim president, said. "The BMC will continue to foster a space for members and industry professionals to educate and elevate Black creators during Grammy week and beyond."

The virtual event will stream March 10 at 8 p.m. EST on Grammy.com.

The Recording Academy launched the Black Music Collective in September with the goal of amplifying Black voices within the Academy and the wider music community. Legend, Harleston, Jam, Jones, Lee and Sylvia Rhone serve as honorary chairs.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!