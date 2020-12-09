Global Citizen will present several awards during the ceremony, including Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year and the Cisco Youth Leadership Award.
Legend released his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, in June. He and Underwood released a music video for their song "Hallelujah" in November.
On Monday, Stefani released the song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," her first non-festive solo single in over four years. The song will appear on her forthcoming fifth solo album.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.