John Legend says that he was surprised with a dinner date by his wife Chrissy Teigen on Father's Day while appearing on The Tonight Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She set up a dinner date on our deck and somehow I was able to not see it the whole time while they were setting it up and it was a true surprise," Legend told host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"She set it all up in our backyard and it was a really lovely dinner date. They made me feel like a king on Father's Day," he continued.

Legend, Teigen, and their two kids, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, recently appeared together on a Father's Day special that aired on ABC.

"We had everybody wear masks and we did a lot of it outside, So we tried to be as safe as possible. But you know, everybody's kind of easing back into using full production, but just doing it with more precautions now," the singer said filming the special amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legend discussed his non-profit organization Free America which brings to light how America is the most incarcerated country in the world.

"The fact that we use police and jails and prisons to solve far too many social issues that could be solved in other ways," Legend said. "That's something that a lot of people are looking at now and I think it's important that we do that."

Legend also performed his song "Ooh Laa" alongside a full band from his latest album titled Bigger Love.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bigger Love was released on Friday and also includes the single "Conversations in the Dark."