John Legend says he feels "so lucky" to have fellow singer Brandy on The Voice.

On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon , Legend, 42, discussed The Voice Season 20 and working with Brandy, the new celebrity mentor for his team.

Season 20 premiered Monday evening with Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton as coaches. On The Tonight Show, Legend said he's having fun so far in the season.

"It's my fifth season and I'm having a blast," he said. "Nick Jonas is back ... We're having a lot of fun this season."

Legend and Brandy previously collaborated on Legend's 2008 song "Quickly." The pair are teaming up again in Season 20 to guide and mentor Legend's team of contestants.

"I love Brandy. I love her as a vocalist; I've looked up to her for such a long time," Legend said. "So many singers on my team are just super Brandy fans."

Legend said he considers Brandy "a singer-singer" and a great vocalist.

"I told her that she isn't just a great singer -- she's a singer-singer, that so many artists, so many singers look up to her as an example of just a great, great vocalist," Legend said.

"Every time my artists walked in and discovered Brandy was their mentor they just all were in shock and were so thrilled," he added. "We were so lucky to have Brandy."

Legend said in a promo for The Voice released Saturday that he's "so excited" for Season 20.

"This season will be legendary," he said. "We have amazing artists, wonderful coaches, and it's a milestone year for The Voice."

On The Tonight Show, Legend also played a game called the Ballad Challenge where he created improvised ballads about random topics, including McDonald's Shamrock Shakes and The Queen's Gambit.