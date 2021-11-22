John Krasinski will voice Superman in the upcoming animated film, DC League of Super-Pets.The actor confirmed his casting on Twitter Monday alongside an image from the film featuring Superman flying with his powerful pet, Krypto the Super-Dog.Dwayne Johnson is voicing Krypto in the film, which follows the heroic dog as he teams up with a cat to stop crime while Superman is on vacation."Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock. Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI...DJ's the one with the tongue)," Krasinski said on Twitter.Kevin Hart also stars in the film and voices Ace, Batman's crime-fighting dog. Co-stars include Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer and Natasha Lyonne.DC League of Super-Pets is coming to theaters on May 20. Jared Stern is writing the film and co-directing with Sam Levine. Johnson is producing.