John Krasinski will voice Superman in the upcoming animated film, DC League of Super-Pets.

The actor confirmed his casting on Twitter Monday alongside an image from the film featuring Superman flying with his powerful pet, Krypto the Super-Dog.

Dwayne Johnson is voicing Krypto in the film, which follows the heroic dog as he teams up with a cat to stop crime while Superman is on vacation.

"Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock. Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI...DJ's the one with the tongue)," Krasinski said on Twitter.

Kevin Hart also stars in the film and voices Ace, Batman's crime-fighting dog. Co-stars include Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer and Natasha Lyonne.

DC League of Super-Pets is coming to theaters on May 20. Jared Stern is writing the film and co-directing with Sam Levine. Johnson is producing.