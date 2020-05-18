John Krasinski paid homage to fans on the latest episode of his YouTube series Some Good News, which will be going on hiatus.

"I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you," Krasinski said Sunday after showing highlights from previous SGN episodes.

"I have been blown away by all the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be, but I assure you all of the pleasures and all of the inspiration has been mine," he continued.

The Office alum also presented art, tributes and videos submitted by fans.

Krasinski promised viewers that SGN will return.