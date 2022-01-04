John Hersey is celebrating his girlfriend Katie Thurston's 31st birthday.

The former Bachelorette contestant marked the occasion Monday by posting a tribute to Thurston on Instagram.

"I could have never dreamt up what this year had in store for me. I am both in awe of, and extremely grateful for the circumstances that brought us together. And thank goodness you dumped me on national television, or else we could have never gotten to where we are now," Hersey wrote.

"Falling for you was the best decision I never had a say in, and I couldn't be happier," he added. "Cheers to another year around the sun- happy birthday beautiful girl!"

Thurston responded in the comments, writing, "I sure do love you."

Hersey was a contestant in Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, which aired this year. Thurston sent Hersey home in week two, and ultimately chose and got engaged to Blake Moynes.

Thurston and Moynes split in October.

Thurston and Hersey confirmed their relationship in November.

"It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season. John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life, and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection," Thurston's rep told Us Weekly.

Thurston shared a photo Saturday on Instagram from her New Year's celebration with Hersey.

"#NYE looked a little different this year so here is a picture of us dressing up together for the first time. 2021 - thanks for the memories! #2022 - we can't wait to meet ya! And the best year yet begins..right now," she wrote.