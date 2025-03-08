The Conners and The Righteous Gemstones alum John Goodman has been injured on the set in Britain of Alejandro Gonzalez Ii±arritu's as-yet-untitled next film.

"Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover," a representative for Warner Bros. told Deadline.com Saturday. "The production resumes shooting next week following John's full recovery."

TMZ cited an unnamed source as saying the 72-year-old actor fell while on set at Pinewood Studios, but not while doing a stunt.

The mishap comes just weeks after Goodman lost his home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Set for a 2026 theatrical release, the film also stars Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Huller and Riz Ahmed.

The seventh and final season of The Conners will begin on March 26 on ABC.