John Goodman injured on the set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's next film
UPI News Service, 03/08/2025
The Conners and The Righteous Gemstones alum John Goodman has been injured on the set in Britain of Alejandro Gonzalez Ii±arritu's as-yet-untitled next film.
"Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover," a representative for Warner Bros. told Deadline.com Saturday. "The production resumes shooting next week following John's full recovery."
TMZ cited an unnamed source as saying the 72-year-old actor fell while on set at Pinewood Studios, but not while doing a stunt.
The mishap comes just weeks after Goodman lost his home in the Los Angeles wildfires.
