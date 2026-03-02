John-David Duggar is now a father of three children. The 19 Kids & Counting alum, 36, and his wife Abbie Duggar, 33, have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Abbie announced the news via Instagram on Saturday. "John and Abbie -- party of 5! [heart]," Abbie wrote alongside a family photo featuring the newborn swaddled in a white blanket. "Our sweet little lady made her arrival last month! We're completely smitten and soaking in all the newborn snuggles! [Revolving hearts emoji]." Abbie and the Counting On alum announced they were expanding their family in September 2025. "We've been keeping a little secret... Baby #3 arriving early 2026!!!" they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. John-David and Abbie already share daughter Grace, 6, and son Charlie, 3. In Abbie's pregnancy announcement, Grace and Charlie were holding up balloon numbers "1" and "2," respectively, while Abbie was showing off ultrasound images and holding a "3" balloon. John-David's twin sister, Jana Duggar, was also pregnant in Fall 2025. Jana was expecting her first baby with husband Stephen Wissmann. In fact, John-David, Jana and their spouses posted a joint "Twins Gender Reveal" YouTube video in November. Jana gave birth to son Archie Gerald Wissmann on December 30. Jana and Stephen, however, did not announce the arrival of their new little bundle of joy until January 2026. "We took some time to settle into our new rhythm before sharing this sweet news [heart]," the couple explained on Instagram in January, sharing a few photos of their new addition. They added, "We're soaking in these early days, full of love, wonder, and so much gratitude." The Duggar family's show, 19 Kids & Counting, aired on TLC for seven years until it was canceled in 2015 after cheating and molestation scandals involving Josh Duggar rocked his Christian family. Counting On then premiered on TLC in 2015 and did not feature Josh. Season 11 of Counting On -- which was initially launched as Jill & Jessa: Counting On starring Josh's sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar -- wrapped in September 2020. Josh was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.