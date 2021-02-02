John Cena is giving a first glimpse of his Peacemaker costume.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon , Cena, 43, teased his role as the DC Comics superhero Peacemaker in the upcoming film The Suicide Squad.

Cena wore Peacemaker's costume and helmet while appearing on the Tonight Show remotely from The Suicide Squad set. He discussed the character in the interview.

"This is actually Peacemaker's house, and on the contrary, Peacemaker's like a polar opposite of Bruce Wayne, where Bruce Wayne would be a billionaire with a bat cave. I live in a single-wide and this is my outfit," Cena said. "So it's a bit of an interesting story and a bit of a new tale."

Cena said he would describe Peacemaker as "a douchey, bro-y Captain America." In the DC Comics, Peacemaker is the alter ego of Christopher Smith, a pacifist diplomat so committed to peace that he's willing to use force as a superhero.

In addition, Cena will reprise the role in the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker.

On The Tonight Show, Cena said filming stunts for The Suicide Squad was "incredible" but "treacherous." He said his his most difficult stunt was eating 40 empanadas for a particular scene.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"It was one big take, because the horribly beautiful, corrupted mind of James Gunn operates in so many intricate pieces and he wanted this big, giant take where I thought it'd be cool to be like, 'Oh, it'd be funny to eat the whole empanada. Throw the thing over my shoulder, the guy catches it. It's gonna be great. Everybody's gonna think it's awesome,'" the star said.

"I had to do it 40 times, and nearly made myself sick," he added. "That was my most difficult stunt in The Suicide Squad."

Cena is also a professional wrestler who is signed to the WWE. He did not compete in WWE Raw in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said on The Tonight Show that he is focused on acting for now.

The Suicide Squad will open in theaters and premiere on HBO Max in August.

On The Tonight Show, Cena also played a game of Think Fast! where he had to immediately answer random questions.