John Boyega and Robert De Niro will star together in a Netflix original film titled The Formula, the streaming service announced Monday.

Filmmaker Gerard McMurray (The First Purge, Burning Sands) is writing, directing and producing the film through his newly formed production company, Buppie Productions.

The Formula will follow a Formula One prodigy who becomes a getaway driver to help his family.

De Niro is also producing along with Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh.

Sam Shaw and Buppie Productions' Ephraim Walker are co-producing with Jason Michael Berman executive producing.

Boyega is best known for his role as Finn in Star Wars and recently appeared in Amazon's Small Axe. De Niro last starred in The War with Grandpa and Netflix's The Irishman.