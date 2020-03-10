British-Nigerian actor John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions is developing a slate of non-English language films for Netflix.

"Africa has a rich history in storytelling and, for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world," David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix, said in a statement Tuesday.

Boyega is known for his acting work in the Star Wars and Pacific Rim film franchises.

"I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories and my team and I are excited to develop original material. We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision," Boyega said about the Netflix deal.

Boyega will soon be seen in in filmmaker Steve McQueen's upcoming anthology series, Small Axe.