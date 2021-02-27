Torchwood and Doctor Who actor John Barrowman is set to host the ITV celebrity competition special All Star Musicals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge's panel for the one-night event will be Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks

"The special, produced by Multistory Media, will see a host of famous faces take to the stage to perform an iconic musical number," the British network said Friday. "Each of the celebrities, all of whom have been selected based on their standout performance skills, will be aiming to impress the virtual audience, as well as the panel."

The contestants and air date have not been announced yet.

Barrowman and the judges are also expected to perform an opening number for the show.

"Now more than ever we're all in need of some fabulous musical entertainment and I can't wait to be reunited with Elaine on stage for All Star Musicals. We've got the most amazing show lined up with something for everyone and lots and lots of surprises!" Barrowman said.

News of the show's revival comes as theaters in London's West End and New York's Broadway remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.