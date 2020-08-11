Joey King says filming The Kissing Booth 2 with her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, wasn't an easy experience.

The 21-year-old actress discussed in the September issue of Cosmopolitan what it was like to shoot The Kissing Booth sequel with Elordi, 23, after their split.

King and Elordi started dating after meeting on the set of The Kissing Booth and split in late 2018. The exes reunited for The Kissing Booth 2, released in July.

"No one's thinking to themselves, That was easy, because it wasn't," King said of filming the sequel. "I'm sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again."

King and Elordi play love interests Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the Kissing Booth movies. King said her love for her character outweighed any hesitation about working with Elordi again.

"Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I'll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete," she said.

The Kissing Booth films are based on Beth Reekles book series of the same name. Netflix confirmed a third movie, The Kissing Booth 3, and released a sneak peek in July. The sequel will be released in 2021.

In addition to The Kissing Booth 3, King is shopping a new TV series, The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park, with Kaitlyn Dever. The series features Margot Robbie as an executive producer.