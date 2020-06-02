Joey Image, a former drummer of the Misfits, has died at the age of 63.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Misfits confirmed Image's death on Twitter Monday alongside a black and white photo of the rock star performing onstage with the band.

"RIP Joey Image, March 5, 1957 - June 1, 2020. Misfits drummer 78 - 79. Appears on the Misfits classic "Horror Business" & "Night of the Living Dead" 7-inches. Seen here on drums with the Misfits live at Irving Plaxa Halloween night 1979 in NYC," the group said.

The cause of death was not announced. Image was battling liver cancer since 2016.

Image had previously set up a GoFundMe page in 2017 to help pay for medical expenses.

Image joined Misfits in 1978, a year after they were founded by Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Manny Martinez.

He left Misfits in 1979 and also drummed for The Undead and The Whorelords, among others.