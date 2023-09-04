Although Joey had to relive his heartbreak and watch that devastating Final Rose Ceremony duringThe Bachelorette finale, he also got to meet his first The Bachelor bachelorette, a brunette beauty named Leah from Hawaii, who had been sitting in the audience for the whole show.
Viewers watched Jesse give Leah a special, "surprise" envelope -- something that will "help" Leah on her The Bachelor journey -- but he told her that she couldn't open it until Night 1 of filming.
"I don't know [what was in the card]. It threw me for a loop," Joey admitted during the August 29 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which is co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
"I like that they are trying to change things up, I really do. But I was like, 'What are we doing with the card? What does this mean?'"
Joey recalled how Leah was "amazing" and "funny," especially when she joked to him on After the Final Rose, "These girls are going to hate me when I walk into this house."
And Serena and Joe agreed that this secret envelope will probably put a target on Leah's back right away in the house.
"She is aware already that [whatever is in the card] is a little bit of a game-changer," Joey shared.
"I was like, 'You'll be fine. It's okay. We'll be okay.' You know all the girls going probably watched [the episode], too, so they're going to know that [the card] is going to be there."
Joey pointed out, "It's a new wrinkle that's never been on the show before, so that's why I think it's exciting."
Joey, however, hopes this potential twist will "not [be] anything too crazy," and he reiterated, "but I don't know what it is."
Joey previously said of The Bachelor franchise, "I'm not going to sugarcoat it, there's a lot of stuff that happens and things that kind of mess with you."
Joey is also going to have many other women to choose from, and he claimed that he doesn't have a type.
"It's more about the personality and the type of person," Joey told Serena and Joe when asked what he's looking for in a partner.
"I want someone adventurous, I want someone that's going to love every day and try to make the most of it... I'm one of those people that believe I'll know when I see it, but I'm just really excited for the idea that I might actually find that person."
Joey added how he'd love to find a woman who "can command a room" and make others feel comfortable in her presence.
"I want funny, I want fun, and I want people to not take things so serious," Joey said.
"I'm just looking for someone that mirrors me very well -- but challenges me, too. I could go down a huge list of things I would love in a woman, but at the same time, I know that I will just know."
Joey was seconds away from proposing until Charity interrupted his speech and wouldn't let him go any further.
"I'm glad she didn't actually let me pull out the ring," Joey said on the podcast. "Things could've been a lot worse."
Joey admitted he felt like "an idiot" leaving the show because he had fallen for a woman on TV, but he said he quickly got over that "human moment," gathered his emotions, and attempted to heal.
"I was envisioning our life together," Joey cried in his final words.
"I was getting down on one knee. I thought it was happening. I was certain; I had zero doubt. I wanted to leave here with Charity, it's all I wanted. And she gave me every reason to believe it... When is it going to happen for me?"