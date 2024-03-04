Joey Graziadei has revealed if The Bachelor experience was everything he had imagined it would be after competing on Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season.

Joey competed for Charity's heart on The Bachelorette's twentieth season last year and he finished as her runner-up.

Joey left the show brokenhearted and feeling rejected, but then ABC asked him to star as the Bachelor, and his journey has been playing out on ABC since January.

"Yeah, I think that a lot of it was what I imagined. But I'll be the first to admit that you honestly can't imagine it," Joey shared during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

"A lot of this is something that, until you're in it, you don't exactly know what it's going to be like -- not only how you're going to react but how the whole thing is going to play out."

Joey acknowledged how "some things were surprises" when he filmed The Bachelor's 28th season and some things were "different than [he] could've imagined."

Joey noted, "Overall, it was what I thought it could and was going to be."

Joey admitted, however, it's "definitely different from a contestant's side" in that bachelors or bachelorettes probably have no idea what they're getting themselves into.

"I think everyone changes and grows a little bit through this. I don't think I'm a bad different; I think I've learned a lot and have obviously had a lot of experiences since then, but hopefully all good things," Joey said.

Joey confirmed he wasn't "traumatized" by starring on The Bachelor's 28th season but he "definitely had an experience."

Joey has four remaining bachelorettes on The Bachelor: Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance.
When The Bachelor airs its next episode on Monday, March 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, fans are going to watch Joey meet and get to know these women's families.

At this stage in the game, Joe told Joe and Serena that he thought there was a 70% 0r 80% chance that his season was going to work out -- and end happily -- for him.

"I could see the relationships were getting there, but we haven't gotten to the point of anyone expressing that they're actually in love with me," Joey said.

Joey teased how those revelations aren't typically made until after hometowns on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

"So there's always going to be that 20 or 30 percent doubt until you know that someone feels the same way that you might feel," Joey explained.

Joey also admitted on the podcast that he was "deathly afraid" a hometown date could damage or ruin a strong relationship he had built beforehand. For example, if a family disliked Joey or didn't see him as a good fit with a bachelorette, it could cause a couple to take steps back.

But Joey recently confirmed that he's "happy" after filming, and he said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast that he has no regrets about any of the decisions he had made.

But Joey has teased the ending of his The Bachelor season as "unprecedented" and a total "shocker."

Joey told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast earlier this year, "I was emotional! I think the big thing is I have not been a huge, avid watcher of the show. This was all very new to me, but from what I'm told, the ending is something that hasn't happened before."

Joey acknowledged, "I know they say that every time, but this is actually, from what I'm told, that is the case."

The Bachelor's 28th season just featured Joey eliminating Jenn Tran and Kelsey Toussant in Jasper, Canada.

On the next The Bachelor episode, it appears Joey will have to face some tough questions from family members as the bachelorettes will also have to face their feelings and confront of the possibility of getting hurt in the end.

Click here to learn more about Joey's The Bachelor bachelorettes or click here to read spoilers that reveal how Joey's season ends and who he picked as his winner.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!






