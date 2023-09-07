Joey admitted he's "100 percent" afraid of falling in love with multiple women on The Bachelor's 28th season during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
"It's just truthful. I know from her side, and just how it was, [Charity Lawson] did such a good job of really giving all of herself to the person she was with. I'm hoping to do the same."
Joey finished as the runner-up on Charity's The Bachelorette season, which wrapped on ABC last month.
Charity chose Dotun Olubeko as her winner during the Season 20 finale, and then the pair got engaged. They are still together and will both be living in the Los Angeles area this fall.
"What we had was just for us, and I can see from this that you when you [date] a lot of amazing people and you're giving all of yourself, that can happen," Joey said of falling in love with more than one person.
"I don't know how I'll navigate it and I don't know if I'll say 'I love you' to two people -- that's something I won't know until I'm in that moment."
Joe interjected and asked Joey to "be careful," especially considering former The Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Clayton Echard had found themselves in hot water by professing their love to two or more women.
"I know! I know it's possible. I get it. I get it," Joey said. "Trust me, I know what it was for my side, that when someone says it to you, how much it changes your mindset."
But Joey reasoned, "I wouldn't have been able to get to the point of getting down on one knee if [Charity] didn't say that to me. So there's both sides of it, and I know she was just being honest and truthful with how she was feeling. I couldn't ask for anything else."
Joey joked about how he hopes he won't "drop a lot of 'I love you' bombs" but he can "fall hard."
Joey quipped, "I've got to be careful on my end!"
The Bachelor star also admitted he has a "natural" fear of potentially losing himself "in some way."
He elaborated, "This is crazy. This is going to be something that no one ever preps you for. So, [it's just about] staying present. That is going to be my mantra and goal through this, is to consistently stay present."
Joey said if he has a fear going into filming, it would be "the lack of staying present" and enjoying each and every moment.
"[I want to avoid] thinking too much ahead and getting lost in all of it and forgetting why you actually are here," Joey said. "I'm not really worried about it, but that's where my head is at."
Joey said the "shock" of being named The Bachelor star has yet to wear off.
"I knew it was a possibility, but I didn't have any expectation," Joey recalled of his casting.
"I knew there was buzz online about [John Buresh]... and I know how amazing of a person [Xavier Bonner] is. Those were two on the top of my head, and I love [Tanner Courtad]. Tanner is my best friend."
Joey explained how he wasn't sure what ABC was going to decide until the official announcement was made on The Bachelorette finale, and he noted how his family is absolutely thrilled and excited for him.
"I want someone adventurous, I want someone that's going to love every day and try to make the most of it," Joey told Joe and Serena.
Joey, who claimed he doesn't really have a type, added how he wants a funny woman who can "command a room," make others feel comfortable, and not take things too seriously.
He's also curious how bachelorette Leah's secret envelope -- which Jesse had given her during The Bachelorette finale to open on Night 1 of the process -- will affect his journey to find love.