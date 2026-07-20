The movie, The Holiday Spark, is slated to be released later this year.
The Holiday Spark will mark Joey's first feature film role, and he'll be starring alongside actress Jamie Chung.
"The Holiday Spark follows what happens when perpetually single firefighter Dean, played by Graziadei, enlists children's book illustrator Laura, played by Chung, to help plan an epic holiday party for his firehouse," The Roku Channel shared.
"Throughout the planning process, they begin to question their views on romance and the possibility of love at first spark."
Joey said in a statement that acting in a movie is "a dream come true" for him.
"[It is] such an exciting next chapter for me," Joey gushed.
"The Holiday Spark is filled with so much heart, and I feel incredibly lucky that this is the project I get to make my debut with."
Joey also said that working with the movie's "talented cast and crew" was an "amazing experience" for him.
"I learned so much," Joey added. "I can't wait for audiences to fall in love with this story and kick off the holiday season with us."
The Roku Channel teased that The Holiday Spark is going to bring "warmth, humor and romance" to its audience.
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