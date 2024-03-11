Just as Joey was about to propose marriage to Charity, the Season 20 The Bachelorette star stopped him in his tracks and broke up with him. She went on to get engaged to Dotun Olubeko, and the couple is still together and planning a 2025 wedding.
Since Joey had his heart crushed on The Bachelorette and probably questioned Charity's decisions during her journey to find love, Joey revealed how he feels now that he's been in her shoes.
Joey insisted he can "100 percent" relate to Charity during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which is co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
"I think the biggest thing is not trying to understand why they have a connection," Joey shared.
Joey pointed out how contestants often wonder how a lead is compatible with a certain individual.
"And I know that's broad, because I don't want to name individual people, but [during filming], you always have that point when you're a contestant asking [yourself],' How the heck [does the lead] like them? How is that growing into something?'" Joey shared.
Joey explained how "you just don't see a lot" when you're a contestant and the lead is dating multiple people at once, whether it be on group dates or one-on-one dates.
On The Bachelorette's twentieth season, for example, Charity was smitten with Brayden Bowers for weeks although he wasn't liked in the house and was portrayed as a villain on the show.
"People are different when they interact with you, and people are different in different settings," Joey reasoned.
"You just can't understand why there's a connection, and it's not your place to even understand why [the lead] has a connection [with someone]. You should be focusing on your own."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The Bachelor's next episode is set to air on Monday, March 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Joey is about to embark on Fantasy Suites with his Final 3 bachelorettes: Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; and Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI.
It appears that every woman is "falling" for Joey at this point in the season but Daisy is the furthest behind in her feelings.
Joey, meanwhile, shares in a preview of the next episode that he's starting to fall in love with ALL of the women who are left.
While Joey has repeatedly teased a history-making and "unprecedented" ending of his season,The Bachelor star recently said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.