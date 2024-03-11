Joey Graziadei has explained how he understands Charity Lawson and what she went through on The Bachelorette better now that he's starred on The Bachelor himself.

Joey finished as the runner-up on Charity's season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year, and he was brutally dumped at the Final Rose Ceremony.

Just as Joey was about to propose marriage to Charity, the Season 20 The Bachelorette star stopped him in his tracks and broke up with him. She went on to get engaged to Dotun Olubeko, and the couple is still together and planning a 2025 wedding.

Since Joey had his heart crushed on The Bachelorette and probably questioned Charity's decisions during her journey to find love, Joey revealed how he feels now that he's been in her shoes.

Joey insisted he can "100 percent" relate to Charity during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which is co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

"I think the biggest thing is not trying to understand why they have a connection," Joey shared.

Joey pointed out how contestants often wonder how a lead is compatible with a certain individual.

"And I know that's broad, because I don't want to name individual people, but [during filming], you always have that point when you're a contestant asking [yourself],' How the heck [does the lead] like them? How is that growing into something?'" Joey shared.

Joey explained how "you just don't see a lot" when you're a contestant and the lead is dating multiple people at once, whether it be on group dates or one-on-one dates.

On The Bachelorette's twentieth season, for example, Charity was smitten with Brayden Bowers for weeks although he wasn't liked in the house and was portrayed as a villain on the show.

"People are different when they interact with you, and people are different in different settings," Joey reasoned.

"You just can't understand why there's a connection, and it's not your place to even understand why [the lead] has a connection [with someone]. You should be focusing on your own."
But Joey noted, "I'll be the first to admit when you're a contestant, you look at stuff and think, 'I just don't see how they're with that person or they see something.'"

Joey rationalized that from the lead's perspective, "You can see how different it is."

On The Bachelor's 28th season, Joey was given a hard time for keeping Maria Georgas around from week to week when she was clearly having issues in the house with Sydney Gordon, Lea Cayanan, and Jess Edwards.

"It's really something where you should just be focusing on what you're doing at the time," Joey explained.

Joey also acknowledged how he didn't see any of the women's interviews or interactions until The Bachelor aired.

"All of this is new for me too, and as we know, you only get a glimmer of all of it," Joey said. "You just get this little piece, so I know I'm never going to see the full extent of it."

"But yeah," he continued, "It's always weird to watch and realize, 'Oh wait, that was bigger than I thought it was,' or, 'This actually wasn't that big of a deal.'"

Joey said he wanted to focus on his connections with the women, not the drama, and it's been very interesting watching The Bachelor unfold on ABC.

The Bachelor's next episode is set to air on Monday, March 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Joey is about to embark on Fantasy Suites with his Final 3 bachelorettes: Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; and Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI.

It appears that every woman is "falling" for Joey at this point in the season but Daisy is the furthest behind in her feelings.

Joey, meanwhile, shares in a preview of the next episode that he's starting to fall in love with ALL of the women who are left.

While Joey has repeatedly teased a history-making and "unprecedented" ending of his season, The Bachelor star recently said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.

Click here to learn more about Joey's The Bachelor bachelorettes or click here to read spoilers that reveal how Joey's season ends and who he picked as his winner.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!






