"I let him know, 'Whatever you decide is a great decision, honestly,'" Nick recalled to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during the May 9 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"That was definitely a relief for me because, in their own ways, they are both incredible women, honestly. But I will say one thing: This was my takeaway and it was something I did share [with Joey] that kind of tied to Charity's season."
Nick had met Charity during Joey's hometown date on The Bachelorette's twentieth season last year, but Charity ultimately sent Joey packing at the Final Rose Ceremony in second place behind winner Dotun Olubeko.
"When we first met Daisy, we sat with Joey, we talked. And as we were sitting there, the body language was just okay," Nick confessed.
"And then we had the conversation with her, and I was let down a little bit because I was like, 'Okay, hmm, not what I saw with Charity.' Because when [Charity and Joey] sat down, I saw it! I was like, 'These people really care for each other.'"
But then Nick shared how his fears were put to rest once Kelsey walked in.
"She lights up the room and sits down with Joey, and they were like two kids on the couch. They were sitting there talking and I was like, 'Okay, finally.' I was like, 'Thank God I saw this.' That's really what my response was. It was like, 'Ah! Thank goodness!"
Nick said since he "saw that" connection between Kelsey and Joey, he was thrilled to discover Joey had picked her in the end and proposed marriage.
"I was like, 'Obviously. She's amazing,'" Nick gushed of his future daughter-in-law. "So it was exciting and I was happy for them."
Serena quipped to Nick, "Yeah! You don't want to be sitting there, like, 'Can we bring back Charity?! This is not right!'"
"Just seeing it [with Charity], I was like, 'Wow.' Because I realized this [Bachelor process] does work. But then when I saw that change [with Daisy], I was like, 'Wait a minute. I'm concerned.' But then the relief came with [Kelsey],'" Nick recalled.
Nick said after meeting both Daisy and Kelsey, he was thinking that Kelsey was going to be The One.
However, Nick said he had wanted to make sure that Joey was going to make "a thoughtful decision" and so the family urged Daisy to open up and express herself more to Joey.
"We were like, 'Make sure he knows how you feel, because I don't think he does.' We were supporting that at the end," Nick explained.
Nick apparently worried at the time that giving Daisy such advice would confuse Joey's mind and heart.
"When I left, I was thinking, 'Well, I hope I didn't make him change his mind,' and I was like, 'I think it will be Kelsey, but did we make him rethink this?'" Nick admitted.
"So that was what I was a little concerned about."
Joey shared with Joe and Serena how he was "leaning more towards Kelsey" during that family visit but he was "still trying to stay open" to the idea of a future with Daisy.
"But I'm not very good at hiding my emotions from time to time, so I think I was feeling a certain type of way and my sisters, when they had a break, they went upstairs and both looked at each other and said, 'Kelsey,' at the same time," Joey revealed.
"[My sisters] felt it after I talked about each of [the women]. So I think there were little subtle hints... but each of the women said when they left that day that they felt supported by my family, which can be rare in that setting."
Joey gushed about how his family was "so loving" to both Daisy and Kelsey, which made him feel very proud.
Circling back to Joey and Charity's relationship, Joe asked Nick whether he thought Joey was going to be Charity's final choice and The Bachelorette winner.
"I'd say yes, actually. I really did," Nick revealed.
"How they looked at each other, how they communicated to us, both of them, there were real emotions. It was very sincere. Saying, did I think yes [they would end up together]? More hopeful -- I would say [I was] hopeful that he did end up with Charity. That part too."
Many fans would assume such dating ties would make a group hangout session awkward, but Charity recently insisted that's not the case.
Charity shared during a joint interview with Dotun on the April 23 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that hanging out with Joey feels natural and comfortable, even though the couple had an emotional breakup on the finale of Charity's The Bachelorette season.
"I think if I was single and hanging out with [Joey and Zach], yeah, maybe [it would be weird]," Charity explained.
"But we're all happy, and I would have to say that out of everybody who's probably been a lead but also on this show, I feel like me and Joey are both very mature."
Charity elaborated, "We have this level of emotional intelligence, and we can separate the two. So it's not weird at all, and I think I have a little more leverage, or will, to [keep] that friendship because of how close Dotun and him are."
Charity then laughed about how Dotun also became "best buds" with Zach, which she didn't see coming.
"He really does love Joey and Zach equally, and it's crazy," Charity gushed.
"So, yeah, we're all just mature enough to say, 'You know what? It was an experience and part of our journeys that led us to where we are now, and we're just all happy.'"
Charity also gushed about how Kelsey is "so funny," and she explained how these Bachelor Nation alums provide her with "a good support system" since they all know about "the sh-t that comes with being in the public eye" and navigating a post-Bachelor romance.