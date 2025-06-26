The Bachelor couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have hinted there may be a little bundle of joy in their household soon. Joey recently posted a photo of himself holding a Golden Retriever puppy while standing on the golf course at Falmouth Country Club. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Joey tagged Kelsey in his post, which he captioned, "@kelseyanderson we need a dog ASAP." Kelsey seemed totally onboard with adding a new member to their family. "I'm in," Kelsey wrote in the comments. Joey then responded with excitement and said, "SAY LESS." Joey also revealed what type of dog he'd love to have, writing, "We have confirmed that I'm a bernedoodle not a golden retriever." Joey proposed marriage to Kelsey, his The Bachelor winner, in late 2023, and the couple's engagement aired on the Season 28 finale of the ABC reality dating series in March 2024. Joey and Kelsey's new and fragile romance played out in the public eye, and then Joey jumped back into reality TV with a stint on Dancing with the Stars. Joey admitted on a May episode of Isaac Rochell's "I'll Ask" YouTube show that it wasn't "all sunshine and rainbows" after his The Bachelor engagement aired. Joey explained how he and Kelsey "always say" that they "dated in reverse." "We knew everything about each other on a deep level [and] we knew that we had similar life goals," the former tennis instructor explained at the time. "We felt like there was something here that was worth striving toward, but I didn't even know how she was as a roommate. We didn't even live [together]." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) But the couple appears to still be going strong, and Kelsey told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May that she and Joey are aiming to tie the knot in Spring 2027. "I definitely want our wedding to be pretty timeless," Kelsey shared last month. "I want it to be able, in 30 or 40 years, to look like it could be done then." Kelsey said she and Joey had only recently begun discussing wedding plans -- such as the desire to have their big day be an awesome party -- and they're simply in no rush to hammer out the details. Kelsey explained that planning a wedding naturally comes with a lot of pressure and focus. "We really don't want to be stressed. We don't want to just throw things together," Kelsey said. However, Kelsey noted that she'd love her big day to be a reflection of both of their personalities. Kelsey shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast earlier this year that she and Joey were just "enjoying life" as an engaged couple and didn't necessarily "need to be together 24\/7." She shared, "I trust him fully. He trusts me fully. If I want to go on a girls trip, vice versa, he wants to go on a boys trip -- we're very supportive in that as well." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!