American Joey Chestnut wolfed down a world record 83 hot dogs during Netflix's Labor Day special, besting rival competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi of Japan in the process.

Chestnut ate nearly seven dozen of the American picnic stable during Netflix's Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, which streamed lived 3 p.m. EDT Monday on the streaming service.

The contestants had 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they could manage during the Monday special, with Chestnut's 83 not only beating Kobayashi's 67 hot dogs consumed during the event but his own world record of 76 that he set back in 2021.

Chestnut, 40, and Kobayashi, 46, are two of the most famous and decorated competitive eaters who have challenged one another for title of supreme hot dog consumer at the famous annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Tuesday's event, however, was the first time they had gone head-to-head in 15 years, according to Netflix.

Kobayashi was the reigning Nathan's hot dog champion from 2002 to 2007. Then from 2008, Chestnut reigned supreme, winning the contest all but once during the next 17 years.

This past July 4, Chestnut was unable to compete in the iconic eating competition held annually at Brooklyn's Coney Island over his sponsorship Impossible Foods, a producer of meatless products and with a rival wiener brand.

The Mustard Belt this year went to Patrick Bertoletti for his 58 hot dogs downed.