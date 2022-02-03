Peacock is giving a glimpse of its new series Joe vs Carole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring John Cameron Mitchell as Joe "Joe Exotic" Maldonado and Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin.

Joe vs Carole is a scripted series that revisits the drama between Maldonado and Baskin that was previously explored in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The new series also centers on the rivalry between Carole (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, and Maldonado (Mitchell), an exotic animal lover who breeds and uses his animals for profit.

"[Carole] sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous," an official description reads.

Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters and David Wenham also star.

Joe vs Carole is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic. Etan Frankel serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

"Joe vs Carole is a wild ride. It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives," Frankel said in a statement. "I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way."

"We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are," he added. "John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with ... And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Mitchell is known for the series Girls, The Good Fight and Shrill, while McKinnon stars on Saturday Night Live.

Joe vs Carole premieres March 3 on Peacock.