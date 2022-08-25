Peacock announced Thursday that Joe Pesci has joined the cast of Bupkis. Pete Davidson created and stars on the streaming show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oscar-winner will play Davidson's grandfather in the show inspired by Davidson's life. Pesci is 78 and Davidson 28. Edie Falco , 59, plays Davidson's mother.

Pesci's last regular TV series was 1985's Half Nelson. Pesci also starred in one episode of HBO's Tales from the Crypt.

Pesci also semi-retired after 1998's Lethal Weapon 4. He came out of retirement for a supporting role for director Robert De Niro's The Good Shepherd, a lead in Taylor Hackford's Love Ranch and supporting role in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

Davidson co-wrote the half-hour comedy with Dave Sirius, who also co-wrote Davidson's movie The King of Staten Island. Judah Miller is showrunner and Lorne Michaels executive produces.

Peacock has not announced a start of production or release date for Bupkis. Davidson ended his run on Saturday Night Live in the recent 47th season.