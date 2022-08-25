Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
UPI News Service, 08/25/2022
Peacock announced Thursday that Joe Pesci has joined the cast of Bupkis. Pete Davidson created and stars on the streaming show.
The Oscar-winner will play Davidson's grandfather in the show inspired by Davidson's life. Pesci is 78 and Davidson 28. Edie Falco, 59, plays Davidson's mother.
Pesci's last regular TV series was 1985's Half Nelson. Pesci also starred in one episode of HBO's Tales from the Crypt.
Pesci also semi-retired after 1998's Lethal Weapon 4. He came out of retirement for a supporting role for director Robert De Niro's The Good Shepherd, a lead in Taylor Hackford's Love Ranch and supporting role in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.
Davidson co-wrote the half-hour comedy with Dave Sirius, who also co-wrote Davidson's movie The King of Staten Island. Judah Miller is showrunner and Lorne Michaels executive produces.
Peacock has not announced a start of production or release date for Bupkis. Davidson ended his run on Saturday Night Live in the recent 47th season.
