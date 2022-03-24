Joe Jonas gave a theatrical performance of Smash Mouth's 1999 hit "All Star" while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jonas described on Wednesday how he has a specific way of warming up before a show.

"It's quite a few things. You know, do the normal jumping jacks, push-ups, somebody slaps you in the face. But there's also, for a couple of years now, I like to do a very theatrical version of 'All Star' by Smash Mouth," the singer said.

Jonas then launched into his performance of the song after Fallon handed him a microphone.

Jonas sang the track's iconic lyrics in a more serious tone and gradually started to raise his voice.

The 32-year-old also joined Fallon for Tik Tok Duets, a segment where the duo completed songs by Tik Tok users Stacey Ryan, Tristan Price and Cian Ducrot with their own improvised lyrics.

Jonas stars in MTV's Becoming a Popstar, which premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on MTV.

The Jonas Brothers will be embarking on a five-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in June.