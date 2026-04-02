After The Real Housewives of New TheJersey ended its fourteenth season with major conflict and tension amongst the cast members in August 2024, the show was put on a hiatus.
But Melissa, 47, and Joe, 51, reconciled with Teresa, 53, at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas in November, ending years of estrangement and hard feelings. They later celebrated Christmas as a family.
Bravo then confirmed on March 24 that Melissa, Teresa and Dolores Catania will be starring on Season 15 of the reality series, which is slated to begin production this spring.
Melissa and Joe were therefore asked if they buried the hatchet with Teresa only to secure their roles onThe Real Housewives of New Jersey during the Tuesday, March 31 episode of the "Casual Chaos" podcast.
"We're not good actors," Melissa said.
Joe added, "How can you fake this sh-t?"
Melissa elaborated, "We're not good at putting on a show, because we all just, like, spit it out."
Joe and his niece Gia Giudice -- Teresa's daughter who hosts the "Casual Chaos" podcast -- agreed that Teresa "can't fake it" either.
Joe admitted he was just as shocked as The Real Housewives fans were that he and Melissa were finally able to make peace with Teresa.
"I was like, 'Is this real? This is my sister.' I was very confused," Joe recalled. "Took me a minute. I'm like, 'Is this a joke?'"
Gia joked that it looked like her uncle "saw a ghost" when he had received a text message from Teresa.
"It took me a little minute to make it comprehend and sink in," Joe admitted.
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"And I answered her right away. That's exactly what I wanted, because it's not me. I always want her in my life. No matter what we did, or if we had an argument, she's still my sister. I am a man... and I want to protect her, but she pushed me away."
And Joe acknowledged that Teresa had the right to do that.
"Whatever she was going through in life, I can't blame her, because she went through a lot of things in life," Joe said.
"She's a woman who left her four children [to serve time in prison from 2015 to 2016], and that was tough on her. So [hearing from her] was the best moment. It really was. It was a great moment to receive that text."
Joe said that when he and Teresa reunited, he told her that he loved her and didn't want to rehash the past.
"[I said], 'I don't want to hear nothing... I don't even care. It's over. Let's move on.' And that's what we have to do -- move on, and that's it, not bring up the past," Joe shared.
He added how "the past is over" and "it's done" and "gone."
"It's behind us," Joe continued, "but we are older now, we are smarter now. We're all more mature."
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Melissa confessed she was "nervous" to meet up with Teresa initially, but Joe apparently felt confident they were making the right decision to squash their feud.
"I have no anger inside me. I just wanted to make up. I don't care, it's over," Joe reiterated. "I wasn't nervous. I was just happy. Let's all get together."
When Joe and Melissa were taping this podcast episode, news of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's return broke online.
"Jersey's back, baby," Melissa gushed.
Gia added, "And you guys are going to see a united family."
Melissa concluded, "Thank you, Jesus."
Bravo has yet to unveil the complete cast and premiere date of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's upcoming season.
Bravo's announcement came hours after Margaret Josephs revealed she won't be reprising her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Margaret took to Instagram on March 24 and said, "I have to tell you something that might come as a little surprise to you, but not for me. I've been thinking about a lot of different things, and I am moving on from the Housewives of New Jersey."
She continued, "I've been in talks with the network and [executive producer Andy Cohen] since December. We've discussed it, and I think the timing is right."
Margaret acknowledged how "a lot of things have changed" in her life and she's been "blessed" to work "on a different project."
"I realized I have to spend more time with my family, work on my designing, and just take a break and move on," she noted, before adding, "This will not be the last you guys see of me on television. That's not a threat, it's a promise!"
Us Weekly reported last year that Margaret, Dolores and Melissa had been asked to test-film with several new potential New Jersey cast members in August 2025 to see how the new girls would interact with the veterans on-camera.