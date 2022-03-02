Joe Gorga is opening up about his drama with his niece Gia Giudice.

Gorga, the husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and the brother of RHONJ star Teresa Giudice , appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he discussed his tension with Gia, 21, over her dad, Teresa's ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

Teresa and Joe Giudice split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The pair had pleaded guilty to fraud in 2014 and both served prison sentences, which Gorga has publicly blamed Joe Giudice for.

RHONJ Season 12 has shown Gorga and Gia clash over Gorga's feud with Joe Giudice. In a February episode, Gorga called Joe Giudice the "devil" during a fight with Gia, who defended her dad.

Gorga appeared on WWHL with his wife, Melissa Gorga, where he defended his stance against Joe Giudice.

"Can I clarify something? I never really speak about Joe Giudice, ever," he said. "There's a ton of articles about me with him, about my wife, and I wonder if they ever yell at him for anything."

Gorga said his anger with Joe Giudice stems from wanting to protect Teresa.

"Before that day, my sister's telling me they're going through a divorce and she's telling me all these things that he was saying to her. So I'm sitting there and I'm thinking about all this, and then we had that episode a couple days later, so I explode," Gorga said of the episode with Gia.

"That's my sister," he added of Teresa. "I'm trying to protect her."

Gia previously said on WWHL that she was "a little surprised" by Gorga's reaction during their confrontation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays on Bravo.