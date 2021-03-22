Joe Giudice has reunited with his daughters in the Bahamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giudice, 48, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice , reunited with their four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, over the weekend.

Giudice shared a photo Sunday on Instagram of himself with Milania, Audriana and his mother, Filomena.

"Nothing like family," he captioned the post.

Gia Giudice also shared videos on Instagram Stories that showed Giudice and her three sisters.

The reunion marked the first time Giudice has seen all four of his daughters since they visited him in Italy in December 2019. Giudice was deported to his native Italy in October 2019.

Teresa Giudice told Extra in February that Giudice is now living in the Bahamas and preparing for a Celebrity Boxing match.

"A whole bunch of us are going to go," she said of the fight. "I'm definitely going to be there."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Giudice and Teresa Giudice split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The pair both served time in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014.

Melissa Gorga, Giudice's sister and Teresa Giudice's RHONJ co-star, said on Watch What Happens Live in February that Teresa Giudice is happy with her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.