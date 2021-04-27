President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more have been added to Global Citizens' upcoming Vax Live event.

Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World will promote the COVID-19 vaccine and call on world leaders to ensure that vaccines will be available to everyone globally.

The event will air across ABC, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations on May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. Fox will also broadcast the concert on the same day at 11 p.m. EDT.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will also be making appearances.

Selena Gomez is hosting Vax Live, which will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

Vax Live will be pre-taped at he SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. YouTube will present an extended version of the concert that will run 90 minutes. The extended version will include a performance by NCT 127 and appearances by YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys.