Joe Biden and Jill Biden will give "their last interview of the year" during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that Biden, the president-elect, and Jill Biden will appear during the TV special Thursday.

Biden and Jill Biden will share "a special message of hope, unity, and best wishes for the year ahead," producers said in a statement.

"In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America's most-watched tradition -- Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve -- to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021," producers added.

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter will host the New York event in Times Square, with Ciara to host the Los Angeles celebration and Big Freedia to host the New Orleans bash.

Performers include Jennifer Lopez , who will perform her song "In the Morning" for the first time, Miley Cyrus , Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Maluma, En Vogue and other artists.

Seacrest discussed New Year's Rockin' Eve during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. The event is invite-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will honor the "heroes of 2020."

"We will have our heroes of 2020 -- we'll have the first responders, the essential workers. Many of them don't call themselves heroes, but we'll have a chance to meet them, meet their families, and celebrate what they have done for us this year," Seacrest said.

