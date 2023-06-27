Newlyweds Joe and Serena -- who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in 2021 -- are officially the new co-hosts of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which was previously co-hosted by former The Bachelorette stars Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young.
"Bachelor Happy Hour," which can now be found on iHeartMedia every Tuesday, returned only one day after Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season premiered on ABC.
"We are so excited to be here," Joe said on the podcast's new June 27 episode.
"We are the new hosts of 'Bachelor Happy Hour,' and we are so beyond excited to be here today," Serena added.
"We are both husband and wife, and now we're podcast co-hosts to add to the list!"
Joe acknowledged how he and Serena "have big shoes to fill," but he insisted, "I am ready to go. New season, new podcast, let's start fresh."
Serena often appeared as a guest on Joe's former The Bachelor-themed podcast, "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation," which had featured additional co-hosts such as Natasha Parker and Tia Booth.
Joe gushed about how he and Serena have "a good flow together" on the air, and Serena agreed, "There's not going to be a lot of surprises. I feel like we also work really well together in day to day life... and in a professional setting."
Serena also said she doesn't have any worries about podcasting together.
In a statement obtained by BachelorNation.com, the couple said, "We both love podcasting, and getting the opportunity to work together on a podcast about the show we fell in love on is incredibly special to us. The fans have been so supportive of our journey, and we hope they welcome us with open arms."
They continued, "It's going to be amazing to have another way to connect with fans, sharing more about our experiences, both on and off screen, in addition to recapping the show alongside our Bachelor Nation friends who share their own love stories!"
Later this week, "Bachelor Happy Hour" will be releasing a bonus episode featuring Brayden Bowers, who received Charity's First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette's Season 20 premiere.
Becca Kufrin just confirmed she's done with "Bachelor Happy Hour" on Sunday, June 25.
Becca, who is currently pregnant with fiance Thomas Jacobs' baby, wrote on Instagram Stories how "it's just time for some different things," according to Us Weekly.
Becca had worked on "Bachelor Happy Hour" for over three years -- "through COVID" and "through some crazy life transitions and big moves and touring," according to Becca.
"It got me through all for that," Becca continued in her post. "I couldn't have done it without all of you incredible listeners, so thank you for tuning in and standing by me and for all of the support throughout the years. It means the world."